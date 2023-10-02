Peter Schrager awards Bills OC Ken Dorsey as coach of the week
NFL Network's Peter Schrager awards Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as coach of the week from Bills Week 4 win vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bills vs. Dolphins game.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which cleared the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
The Dolphins are getting all of the hype this week.
Jaylen Waddle missed last week’s blowout win over the Broncos after he took a hit to the head against the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
