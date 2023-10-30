Peter Schrager awards Bengals DC Lou Anarumo as coach of the week
NFL Network's Peter Schrager awards Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as coach of the week.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Rashan Gary returned from a torn ACL and has played in seven games with the Packers this season.
Will Brian Burns be on the move? What about Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins or another wide receiver? Follow what should be an impactful deadline right here.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
After the Seminoles, the Atlantic Coast Conference is looking pretty weathered after Week 9.
"Flagg is one of the best players to ascend the high school ranks in the last 10 years," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
American hockey player Adam Johnson died Saturday after his an errant skate slashed his neck during a professional game in England.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.