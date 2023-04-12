Peter Sagan signed green jersey, and more, up for grabs at Moore Large auction

Tour de France 2013

If you've ever fancied your own Tour de France green jersey, signed by Peter Sagan (lord knows he has enough to spare), now's your chance.

The 2013 maillot vert is being auctioned off as part of the administration of cycling distributor Moore Large, which includes the auction of 35,000 bikes – from budget commuters to high-end road machines.

The Peter Sagan jersey is part of a lot featured on the website of Nottingham-based auction house John Pye & Sons. There are other jerseys up for grabs too, including replica FBD Milk Race jerseys and a Great Britain Cycling Team jersey signed by a number of riders including Jess Varnish.

As well as the jerseys there are a number of framed photos and prints, including one of Chris Hoy and Craig MacLean competing on the track, and a selection of vintage Cycles Gladiator framed poster prints.

At the time of writing, the bidding for the Sagan jersey stood at £200, with eight days left on the auction.

It's worth noting that all lots carry a 25% buyer's premium plus 20% VAT on top of the final auction value, so many items could turn out to be considerably more expensive than they look at first glance.

Sagan won the Tour de France green jersey competition for the second time in 2013, when the race began on the French island of Corsica. Riding for the Cannondale Pro Cycling team at the time, the Slovak took the jersey as early as stage three to from sprint rival Marcel Kittel after finishing second in the bunch sprint.

Though Sagan didn't win a stage that year, he held the jersey all the way to Paris, eventually finishing the classification nearly 100 points ahead of the second-placed rider, Mark Cavendish.

Sagan went on to win green every year up to and including 2019, with the exception of 2017, when he was disqualified in Vittel for causing a crash in the bunch sprint and ending Mark Cavendish's race.

The Slovak will retire from WorldTour racing this year in order to focus on the mountain bike events at the Paris Olympics in 2024. His seven Tour green jersey wins are a record, with Germany's Erik Zabel in second place with six wins.