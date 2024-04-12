Peter O'Mahony: Ireland captain signs new one-year deal with Munster

O'Mahony started Munster's Investec Champions Cup knockout loss to Northampton last weekend [Inpho]

Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony has signed a new one-year contract with Munster, bringing to an end speculation over the veteran flanker's future.

O'Mahony's future had been uncertain for much of this season after he stepped down as Munster captain.

He led Ireland to a second successive Six Nations title in March after being named captain following Johnny Sexton's retirement.

O'Mahony's deal keeps him with Munster until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The contract, which was confirmed by Munster and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) on Friday, means O'Mahony is available for Ireland selection ahead of this summer's two-Test series against back-to-back world champions South Africa.

The 34-year-old had said he would take time to consider his future after leading Ireland to the Six Nations title.

O'Mahony, who captained the British and Irish Lions against the All Blacks in 2017, made his Munster debut in 2010.

He has made 182 appearances and won two league titles with the province, including last season's United Rugby Championship.

He has won 105 caps for Ireland, winning five Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams.

The Cork native was made Munster captain in 2013 but he stepped away from the role in November.

Munster were knocked out of the Investec Champions Cup last weekend following a round of 16 defeat by Northampton Saints in what was O'Mahony's second game since the Six Nations.

Graham Rowntree's side are currently fourth in the URC table and are next in action on 20 April when they face the Bulls in Pretoria before taking on the Lions in Johannesburg.

O'Mahony's new deal follows confirmation last week that Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray had extended his spell with the province.