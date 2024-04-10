Peter Malnati Masters Rookie Diary: Skipping it and chipping it Tiger-style at 16

Editor’s Note: Peter Malnati qualified for his first Masters by winning the Valspar Championship last month. The 36-year-old veteran hadn’t won in nearly nine years on the PGA Tour. He’s sharing a first-person account of his experience daily only at Golfweek.com.

For part one, click here.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — In a word, the second nine at Augusta National is magical.

I played it for the first time on Sunday and again on Tuesday, teeing off after a workout, practice and quick lunch, at around 11:45 a.m.

I’m just blown away by the beauty and the puzzle that the holes present. You have two par 5s where you can make a 3 or have a nightmare.

Past champion Vijay Singh was playing in front of me and he was taking his time so I was able to do a thorough study of the greens and surrounds. I tried to pick two hole locations on each green and do thorough work there and then look at the other two places where I thought they might put a hole. A group eventually caught me so I hurried a bit the last three or four holes.

But on 16, I did take a moment to partake in the tradition of skipping a ball across the pond. I used a 5-iron and my ball nearly made it across and into the bunker. In other words, I didn’t embarrass myself with attempt. Then I worked on the front right pin and the back left location, which is where the hole historically is positioned on Sunday. That’s where you see some wild aces as well as the hole for the iconic Tiger chip-in where the Nike Swoosh hung on the hole before dropping in for one of the all-time deuces. I had so much fun practicing there and was amazed how much break there is around the hole. In particular, I was surprised how quick it was from behind that hole.

Just as on Sunday, I piped a drive on 18, which felt great. I wouldn’t go so far as to classify it as claustrophobic, but it’s a narrow shoot to find that fairway.

I know I’m just getting my feet wet at Augusta National but it feels like I’ve been here a long time already. I’m ready to go and for the tournament to start. I’ve got one more day of prep and I plan to take full advantage of it.

Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest I have a feeling may be a highlight of the week. I’m excited to have Alicia caddie for me and for both of my boys to be out there and dressed in their white jumpsuits.

Another day of prep in the morning, and then the Par 3 in the afternoon. Can. Not. Wait.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek