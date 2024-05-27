Peter Malnati Completely Loses It When Talking About Grayson Murray's Death

Grayson Murray (left) Peter Malnati (right)

After learning of Grayson Murray's death, Peter Malnati spoke out about the PGA Tour star, who was seen highly emotional and vulnerable.

As The Blast previously reported, Murray, 30, took his own life on Saturday, May 25, just one day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge, just two holes shy of completing his second round, citing an illness.

PGA Announces Grayson Murray's Tragic Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

On Saturday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the news:

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words. The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones. I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

The Murray family later confirmed the cause of death to be suicide. "Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now," his parents said.

Peter Malnati Breaks Down When Talking About Grayson Murray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Malnati (@peter_malnati)

Peter Malnati, who played alongside Murray during the first two rounds at Colonial, spoke out about the late PGA golfer, ultimately breaking down mid-interview.

"This is going to be really hard," he began. "I didn't know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last two days with him," Malnati said as tears streamed down his face. "It's funny, we get so worked up out here about a bad break here or a good break there."

At one point, Malnati had to stop talking to compose himself. After taking several seconds, he continued, "We're so competitive. We're so competitive out here. We all want to beat each other. Then something like this happens, and you realize, 'We're all just humans.'"

Watch Peter Malnati's Emotional Interview

After watching the interview, fans praised Malnati for his vulnerability. "I love the vulnerability in a world where there is very little," one user wrote.

"Real man showing emotions…good role model," another said.

"We’re all humans. We’re just enjoying life. We never know when our time is up and this guy really has a heart. May you rest in peace, Grayson Murray," a third commented.

Other Golfers React To Grayson Murray's Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

Peter Malnati was not the only sports star to speak out about Grayson Murray's death. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said that while "the news hasn't really sunk in quite yet," he is "thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them."

"I can't imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so, and yeah, really just, there's not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is," Scheffler added. "But I'm thinking about his family."

Webb Simpson, who has known Murray since childhood, also released a statement, telling CBS Sports, "It was a huge shock."

"My heart sank. I've had a junior tournament for 14 years now -- the Webb Simpson Challenge -- he was the first ever winner. I remember that day like it was yesterday when he got the trophy. I knew he was going to be a great player from Day 1," he continued. "I just played with him at Charlotte the first two days. We had a great time together. His game looked good. I just hate it. I hate it so much."

Webb Simpson Reflects On His Relationship With Grayson Murray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

"I've gotten to know him even better this year -- we shared a meal together at Pebble Beach with his fiancée. I know she's hurting and everyone associated with Grayson Murray is hurting," the golfer added. "I know that he came to faith, placed his faith in Jesus Christ this year, I think it was. I hate it, I miss him, but I'm thankful that he was in the place he was in with his faith before this morning happened."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).