Peter Laviolette updates Capitals' injuries with Stanley Cup Playoffs approaching

J.J. Regan
·3 min read
Caps expect more lineup answers on Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There are lots of question marks in the Capitals' lineup right now, but head coach Peter Laviolette does not have many answers just yet.

"Everybody is still day-to-day with lower body [injuries]," Laviolette said on Monday morning.

There were very few individual updates beyond that.

T.J. Oshie was not on the ice for practice Monday. He left Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers after taking an awkward hit near the boards and did not return. Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson, none of whom played on Saturday due to injury, were on the ice for practice.

Even if he did not have any answers on Monday, Laviolette expects to have some by Tuesday morning in preparation for that night's regular-season finale against the Boston Bruins, a possible Stanley Cup playoffs first-round opponent.

"[Tuesday] I think it will probably be more clear as to the direction of the lineup for tomorrow night," Laviolette said. "We're just getting off the ice right now and so those meetings take place in the afternoon once the evaluations come in after the players after they skate, see how they're doing. And so there will probably be a little bit more clarity [Tuesday] morning."

Should the Bruins earn at least one point on Monday against the New York Islanders, that will lock them into third place in the East and set the first-round matchup between Washington and Boston. It would also make Tuesday's game meaningless, at least on paper.

But even with so many key players dealing with injuries, Laviolette reiterated his stance that they would not hold anyone out for rest.

"If a player is cleared to play and 100% healthy, I'm not going to hold them out of a game," Laviolette said. "Alex won't want to be held out of a game. He's trying to get back on the ice and so I think that when it comes to the players, generally speaking, if they're healthy, they can play. If they're not 100% healthy or if it's in the best interest of the player not to play in that game, then we won't play them."

More important than their status for Tuesday's game with the Bruins is the players' status for the start of the playoffs. Laviolette also was not able to give too many details on anyone's availability for a Game 1, but said he was "hopeful" they would all be back.

"We're going to assess how things came out today, there's nobody in blue [non-contact] jerseys out there, there was nobody that went light," Laviolette said. "Everybody went hard and we'll evaluate that I think this afternoon and make those decisions just for the game tomorrow. From there, there could be three days, five days, six days before the next game so I'm hopeful that we'll have players back, but I can't comment in certainty because those things are out of my control."

