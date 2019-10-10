Peter King: Why you shouldn't expect Stefon Diggs-to-Patriots trade

NBC Sports NFL Insider Peter King laid out earlier this week why the New England Patriots would be wise to target Stefon Diggs ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

But that assumes the Minnesota Vikings are open to trading Diggs. And after doing a little, well, digging, King found that assumption may not be true.

"I did some reporting on the Vikings on Sunday night after they beat the Giants, and I was told it is highly unlikely that he will be traded," King said Thursday on WEEI's "Dale & Keefe" radio show. "They don't think he wants to be traded."

Diggs fueled trade speculation last week by skipping multiple meetings and practices. But King told "Dale & Keefe" the wide receiver's actions weren't necessarily a trade demand, à la Jalen Ramsey in Jacksonville.

"He's a really emotional guy, and I don't know what it was to set him off last week, but I don't think it was a demand to be traded," King said.

" ... I was told pretty solidly that as of right now he doesn't want to be traded and the Vikings have no intention of trading him."

The NFL trade deadline is just over two weeks away, and if the 3-2 Vikings win at least one of their next two games, it's hard to see them dealing their star wideout before Oct. 29.

As Patriots fans can attest, the trade deadline can be full of surprises, and Minnesota could change its tune. But right now, the Patriots likely will need to look elsewhere for wide receiver help.

