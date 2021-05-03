Peter King: Washington got a 'value pick at 51' with tackle Samuel Cosmi

Peter King: WFT got a 'value pick at 51' with tackle Samuel Cosmi originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington didn't draft a quarterback because it didn't want one, and their second-round selection not only may have been one of the best value picks in the draft but also filled a big team need.

With the 51st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Ron Rivera and company drafted offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi out of Texas, and Peter King gave a pretty glowing review in his Football Morning In America column.

"Could WFT have its left tackle for the next few years in Samuel Cosmi? And with the value pick at 51?" King wrote. "Interesting to note that WFT did not use its first-round pick next year to move up for a quarterback this year—as the Bears did with Justin Fields."

King brings up an interesting comparison that'll have Washington fans tracking Fields' success for years to come with Chicago. If Cosmi can live up to some projections, including King's very own mock draft, then Washington could very well be getting quite the value pick.

Cosmi has played at both right tackle and left tackle, the latter being what coach Ron Rivera and company are in greater need. The 6-foot-6, 314-pound tackle started 34 games for the Longhorns, 21 at left tackle and 13 at right. That versatility is always a plus for Washington's scouts and general manager Martin Mathew.

"We felt great about Sam Cosmi and we went that route early," Rivera said. "Then, fortunately for us, Dyami was there for us in the third round."

King projected Cosmi could go as early as No. 24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who ultimately decided on Alabama running back Najee Harris, before inking Cosmi at No. 26 to the Indianapolis Colts. Well, Indianapolis instead went with Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye and Cosmi slipped further than King ever thought he would go.

"Had they moved up to get a quarterback, they might have lost Cosmi—a player I put in my first-round mock last week because a couple of teams told me he was solid there. Trent Williams is in the rear-view mirror now, and it’s time Washington spent resources to find another mountain over there," King wrote.

Williams, who earned the biggest contract for an offensive lineman in league history with the 49ers last month, filled that left tackle need at an All-NFL level for years. After his falling out and trade to San Francisco last offseason, the appetite for a player of Cosmi's caliber grew.

"Offensive tackle is such a hard position to find, especially guys that play well on the left spot. We had targeted Sam early," Rivera said.