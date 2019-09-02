When the Raiders kept three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster on Saturday, fans were a bit bewildered.

So imagine the confusion when Oakland claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer from the Packers on Sunday.

Coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock didn't get rid of Mike Glennon or Nathan Peterman when they brought Kizer in.

So, at the moment, the Raiders have four -- FOUR -- quarterbacks on their roster.

NBC Sports' Peter King doesn't understand what the Raiders are doing with so many quarterbacks, and tried to make sense of the situtation in his latest Football Morning in America column:

"I don't get Nathan Peterman to begin with as a third QB, and I certainly don't get the waiver claim of DeShone Kizer as the fourth QB. There's likely to be action there early this week; maybe Mike Mayock thinks he can get Indy or Denver to bite on backup Mike Glennon as a number two.

Complicating matters is that Brian Hoyer got cut by the Patriots, and Hoyer would be a cheap and unselfish backup, particularly for a good young quarterback."

The Raiders definitely aren't starting the 2019 season with four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. That would make no sense at all. A shoe has to drop. Either Gruden and Mayock will trade Glennon or Peterman, or someone gets cut.

Stay tuned. The quarterback carousel in Oakland isn't done spinning.

Peter King tries to make sense of Raiders having four QBs on roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area