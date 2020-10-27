Here’s who Peter King thinks the Patriots should target at the trade deadline

The New England Patriots may end up being buyers at the trade deadline if they win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. New England is 2-4, but a win over Josh Allen and Sean McDermott would prove the Patriots can compete in the AFC East, even with a tough record to start 2020.

So NBC Sports’ Peter King suggested one linebacker who might be a good fit for the Patriots, among other teams, that might feel they need to invest in talent at the trade deadline. Washington Football Team might sell on Ryan Kerrigan, who is on an expiring contract but should help a team make a playoff push with strong play on the edge.

Here’s what King wrote:

“Best player/best value who I’d pursue if I were the pass-rush-needy Seahawks or Niners or Patriots: Washington outside ’backer Ryan Kerrigan, due $6.8 million for the last 10 weeks of his contract, averages 9.9 sacks a year in his career, always available (four games missed due to injury in 10 seasons), great team guy,” King wrote. “A perfect stretch-run add for a contender.”

New England has been having problems all over their defense, though the edge has grown problematic in recent weeks. Bill Belichick essentially benched defensive end Chase Winovich during Week 7, and his snap count in Week 6 was extremely low. John Simon has been regularly unimpressive. And rookies Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche have made limited contributions. It’s not exactly a studly group after the Patriots lost Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins in free agency. A player like Kerrigan might be a welcome addition to the defense.

The question is whether they’d be willing to invest in a one-year asset. No NFL team has made the Super Bowl after starting 2-4. It doesn’t make a huge amount of success for them to give up draft picks in 2021, only to find they wasted them on a foolish run in 2020..