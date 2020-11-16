Peter King singles out Chase Young for late-game penalty

Chase Young earns unfortunate prize from Peter King originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Chase Young won an award this week, it's just not the kind he'll probably ever want to win again.

NBC Sports' Peter King gave the rookie pass rusher the "Goat of the Week" award in his weekly Football Morning in America column. Of course, it was for Young's roughing the passer penalty in the closing seconds of a tie game that helped the Lions get into field-goal range.

"With 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Ford Field, Detroit and Washington were tied at 27," King wrote. "Lions ball at their 35-yard line. Matthew Stafford throws deep for rookie wideout Quintez Cephus, but it’s incomplete. Needlessly, stupidly, Young shoves Stafford from behind and sends him sprawling. Roughing the passer. Lions ball at midfield. Stafford quick pass to Marvin Jones for nine, Matt Prater 59-yard field goal to win—thanks to Chase Young."

Young owned up to the penalty after the game, calling it a "rookie mistake" even though his hit on Stafford was a close one. Though Ron Rivera cited the referees' inconsistency in calling roughing the passer in that game, he agreed with his player. You have to be aware of when hitting the quarterback.

Meanwhile, Young's teammate and fellow defensive lineman Jonathan Allen defended him by blaming the loss on Washington not doing "the little things" as a team.

Even if Young didn't commit that penalty and the Lions don't get a chance to win it on a field goal, you never know what'll happen in overtime. Still, the penalty represented a missed opportunity for Washington on a day where the division-leading Eagles fell to 3-5-1 in a loss to the Giants.

Now, Joe Burrow and the 2-6-1 Bengals are set to come to town in a game Washington will need to win if it wants to have a say in the race for the NFC East crown.