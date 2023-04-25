Peter King sees Stroud going between picks 3-8

Peter King, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud's odds to go third overall in the NFL Draft and explain why they don't understand the perception that his stock is falling.

Video Transcript

PETER KING: I just can't imagine CJ Stroud sinks like a stone. Do people watch football? I mean, I've really been surprised at the collective trashing of Stroud over the last, say, week. I just figure somebody in here is going to figure out that CJ Stroud is a really good football player, and they're going to take him. I think he'll go somewhere between maybe like three and eight and probably with a trade up, but we'll see what happens.

JAY CROUCHER: Yeah, Peter, I didn't think many people watched Ohio State-Georgia. I think that game went under the radar.

[LAUGHTER]

But ultimately--

PETER KING: If you watch that game and you have all these hundred-- you have a hundred questions about CJ Stroud and you're saying, well, he flunked the S2 test, and two weeks ago you never even heard of the S2 test, it's just-- I just think it's nonsense. It's draft overkill, in my opinion.

DREW DINSICK: Yeah, I think that if anything, it's probably more just a little bit of hesitance about what an Ohio State quarterback, how ready he is to play, what the learning curve is going to be to get to NFL level, at least that's what I hear. I have no idea if it's true.