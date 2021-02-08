Peter King sees Sam Darnold landing with Bears or Colts, not Washington

Peter King sees Darnold landing with Bears or Colts, not WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, Peter King churned out his weekly Football Morning in America column on ProFootballTalk and made his prediction for which quarterback will be the next to head to a new team.

“I think this is my best guess on the next move on the offseason QB chessboard: Sam Darnold to the loser of the Wentzstakes, Chicago or Indy,” King wrote.

The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts are two potential suitors for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who’s been the subject of trade rumors over the past few weeks after putting together the worst season of his career in 2020. Chicago finished last season with soon-to-be free agent Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback and Philip Rivers retired, leaving an opening under center in Indianapolis.

As much as the Washington Football Team needs a quarterback as well, King sees the Bears and Colts as the “most likely trade partners” for Philadelphia. Washington’s presence in the NFC East immediately puts an obstacle in the way of a potential deal, especially one involving a starting quarterback.

However, Darnold is a different story. The 2018 No. 3 overall pick has spent his entire young career playing for the Jets, first under Todd Bowles as a rookie and then the recently fired Adam Gase the last two seasons. Darnold has thrown 45 touchdowns to 39 interceptions during his three seasons in the NFL, completing 59.8% of his passes for an average of 213.1 yards per game.

If the “Wentzstakes” come down to the Bears and Colts, whichever team loses out on him would likely pivot to Darnold as the next-best option. Players such as Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo have all been rumored to be available in various capacities this offseason, but it’s unclear how motivated each team is to move its respective QB.