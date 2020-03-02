Peter King says Redskins won't draft Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2 'in a million years'

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera made headlines during the NFL Scouting Combine when he told reporters that the team planned to meet with top quarterback prospects Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, and it was more than just doing due diligence.

NBC Sports' Peter King does envision a scenario where the Redskins do select Tagovailoa.

"The Redskins aren't taking Tua," King said on The Dan Patrick Show. "I can't see it in a million years."

Whether Rivera and co. are seriously considering taking a quarterback at No. 2 overall or just trying to create leverage with other teams considering trading up for the pick, the Redskins had everyone talking about the possibilities.

"Is it in their best interest to convince everybody that they might take Tua? Yes," King said. "Then Miami may be forced...imagine this scenario. Imagine Miami trades a one and a two to go up to No. 2 to make sure they get Tua. Then imagine Washington trading back up with the Lions and getting Chase Young at No. 3."

Many NFL experts believe the Redskins will take Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 pick. Young met with the Redskins at the Combine, and when asked which team stood out to him most, he said the Burgundy and Gold.

Of course, the Redskins have second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who the team invested a first-round pick on a year ago. Haskins had his struggles as a rookie, but showed plenty of promise over the team's final few games.

Haskins has been in the building plenty this offseason, something that has stood out to the new head coach. But Rivera has said multiple times that Haskins won't be anointed the starting job in 2020 and plans on bringing in "very tough competition" for the passer.

King does not see that competition with Haskins being the Alabama QB.

"There are all different kinds of things that can happen, but I'll be shocked if Washington takes Tua," he said.

