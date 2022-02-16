Peter King says Kyle Shanahan knows he's got good QB in Trey Lance

King says 49ers' Shanahan knows he's got good QB in Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s believed there was a strong chance the 49ers would take a step backward last season before ultimately moving forward with a rookie quarterback.

Now, the expectation is that Trey Lance will take over as the 49ers' starter in 2022.

The 49ers are in the process of gauging the trade market for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. All indications are that Lance showed enough promise through the course of his first NFL season to assume the starting role beginning with the first time the team gets together in the offseason.

“My feeling is — and I feel strong about this — my feeling is: Kyle Shanahan knows right now that he has a good quarterback,” Peter King of NBC Sports said on 49ers Talk.

The 49ers made the move last March to trade up to No. 3 overall to find the player who would ultimately replace Garoppolo as the long-term starter. With a strong roster around the quarterback, the 49ers are set up for success if Lance can hold up his end of the bargain, King said.

“I think the 49ers are in good shape for the future if they have a quarterback who is a B-plus or better player,” King said.

“I will be surprised if Trey Lance in 2022 isn’t as good or better than Jimmy Garoppolo was in 2021. Having said that, I think Garoppolo was better than he will ultimately get credit for.”

Garoppolo had a solid regular season, for sure.

Among qualifying quarterbacks in the regular season, Garoppolo ranked second in the NFL in yards per attempt (8.6), sixth in completion percentage (68.3) and ninth in passer rating (98.7).

Garoppolo’s production dropped off during the postseason, when he started and played every snap with a torn ligament in his right thumb.

The 49ers finished the regular season with a 10-7 record and the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game after winning road playoff games at Dallas and Green Bay.

It will take time before Lance reaches his ultimate level as an NFL quarterback, but King said he expects him to keep the 49ers competitive as soon as he steps into the lineup as the permanent starter.

“I think they’ve got a chance to get as far or farther next year than they got this year,” King said.

