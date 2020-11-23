Peter King says Alex Smith still needs to earn his starting job

Peter King: Smith still needs to earn his starting job originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's the season of giving thanks, and Alex Smith's triumphant return to the playing field after a catastrophic leg injury two years ago is something NBC Sports' Peter King is thankful for.

Smith's comeback story serves as a reminder that people have plenty to be thankful for despite the challenges that go on in everyday life, if you ask King. Especially in the year 2020.

Smith earned his first win as a starter in Week 11 against the Bengals and put Washington in prime position to take the lead in the NFC East by the end of Thanksgiving day. It wasn't his best performance by any means, but he did enough to get a win. Sometimes that's all that matters.

However, King, who's already unofficially named Smith the Comeback Player of the Year, reminded everyone about a harsh reality in football.

"That’s the thing about football," King wrote in his Football Morning in America column. "It’s sentimental for about five minutes, and then you’ve got to play well. Or Dwayne Haskins will get a last chance, or Washington will draft a quarterback in April. Or both.

"Though coach Ron Rivera has left open the chance that Smith can win the job long term, it’s hard to imagine without a great run by Smith in the last six weeks that Washington will put its future at quarterback in his hands," King wrote. "'I know I’m an old dinosaur in the football world at 36, but in the spectrum of life, I got a lot ahead of me—at least I hope I do,' Smith told me."

Haskins didn't play well enough to keep the starting job, so Kyle Allen replaced him after four games. Then once Smith replaced Allen following another gruesome leg injury, Haskins was elevated as the backup. The former first-round pick is, as the saying goes, one play away from getting back on the field.

As far as drafting a quarterback, could Smith be a bridge starter like he was in Kansas City? Or will Washington give that rookie a chance to play right away if they decide to go in that direction?

Smith is still the starter, and as long as the NFC East is as bad as it's been all year, Washington has a shot to host a playoff game.