Peter King says 49ers' Deebo Samuel 'most interesting' player in NFL

In a historic breakout season, the 26-year-old became the first wide receiver in NFL history to record more than 1,300 receiving yards and more than 300 rushing yards in the same season.

And Peter King is certainly impressed.

“I think Deebo Samuel this year became, other than a quarterback, he became the most interesting player in the NFL,” King told NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers Talk host Matt Maiocco at Super Bowl LVI Radio Row. “That word can be used in a lot of different ways. But when I say interesting, I mean that every week you just really have no idea what you’re going to get out of him.”

Deebo finished the season with 1,559 receiving yards and 502 rushing yards.

With some major changes in the offseason, the 49ers will look new and improved next season.

“I think there’s so few players who can be dynamic,” King said. “I just think the 49ers have some really good players at some very important positions. And if you don’t have those positions covered, you’re not going to be great. And I don't mean to say they’re just an at-water team for a quarterback, but if Trey Lance is as good or even slightly better than [Jimmy] Garappolo, and I believe he probably will be, at least Garoppolo this year, I like the 49ers next year.”

One thing is for sure, the future is blindingly bright for Deebo Samuel.

