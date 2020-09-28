Peter King rips Dwayne Haskins as 'Goat of the Week' after 4-turnover game

Peter King rips Dwayne Haskins as 'Goat of the Week' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Peter King might be the most respected NFL writer in America, and in his famous Monday Morning column, he shredded Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

In a column that is known more for insight and access, King named Haskins the "Goat of the Week" after his terrible performance in Cleveland on Sunday.

From King:

The loss in Cleveland was the worst game of Haskins' young NFL career. After the contest the second-year QB said he wasn't staring down his wideouts, though he might be the only person with that opinion.

Regardless of the poor performance, Washington coach Ron Rivera said he will stick with Haskins at quarterback.