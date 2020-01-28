Peter King: Redskins could 'remake their franchise' by trading No. 2 pick

MIAMI - The Redskins stand to make tremendous improvements to their football team by trading the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. That's what NBC Sports' Peter King heard anyway.

"I will tell you right now, I have somebody who is at the Senior Bowl who told me, flat out: the Washington Redskins could remake their franchise, this year, by dealing the second pick in the draft," King said Tuesday on the Redskins Talk podcast.

The whole world believes Cincinnati will take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick. That means Washington with the second pick has a ton of options. The team could select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, a player many scouts think is the best player in the draft. There will also be a lot of interest in other young quarterbacks like Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon QB Justin Herbert.

"I think we all believe Joe Burrow goes No. 1 to the Bengals," King said. "Now, it isn't just Tua [Tagovailoa] who is there at No. 2. It's also some people that are going to say, ‘I love this Justin Herbert.' Imagine, you got Tua, Herbert, and Chase Young sitting there at No. 2. Just imagine how much leverage you might have."

The package of picks the Redskins could possibly get by trading down could be insane, a similar haul to what Washington gave up to move into the No. 2 overall spot to select Robert Griffin III in 2012.

Washington has plenty of needs, it doesn't require a football expert to see that. The team is coming off a 3-13 season and has obvious holes on the offensive line and cornerback and a slew of other positions. Young is a beast, but if the Redskins can stack up a number of first-round picks, does Young outweigh adding two, or even three, impact players?

Those will be the questions Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith have to answer during the next few months leading up to April's draft. It's a good problem to have.

"I think Washington is in an incredibly good situation," King said. "Either they get a generational pass rusher, or they end up getting three ones out of it."

