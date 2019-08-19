Peter King predicts three teams in the NFC West that can make deep playoff runs this year

The NFC West division has been two teams for some time now. Since the 2013 season, the Seattle Seahawks or Los Angeles Rams have won the division five out of six times. Russell Wilson and the rowdy 12th man up North have proved it be a tough road victory for any visiting team. Then there is quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and that Rams' defensive front who have dominated the division these past two seasons.

But there is one other team that could push for the NFC title in 2020.

"In my opinion, I think it's a three team division now instead of two," says NBC Sports football writer Peter King who our Seahawks Insider Joe Fann caught up with last week at Seahawks Training Camp.

The San Fransisco 49ers could make that push. A team with great potential that relies on the health of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who held the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and selected Nick Bosa, defensive end from the Ohio State University, and still have corner Richard Sherman lurking in the secondary.

"If Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't slip on a banana peel in September… I mean if he plays 16 games, the 49ers are going to be good," says King.

The fourth team is in a bit of a rebuild. The Arizona Cardinals held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and selected quarterback Kyler Murray. They have a new coach (Kliff Kingsbury), a new offense, a rookie quarterback, and let's not forget Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

This will be quite the division to watch this season.

