Peter King Predicts Ravens’ WR Zay Flowers will finish 2nd in Rookie of the Year voting

Baltimore is starting preparation for their season opener against Houston, and the expectations are building for John Harbaugh’s stacked roster.

Peter King released his first installment of Football Morning In America for the 2023 regular season, and he made a few surprise predictions after five training camp visits.

King predicted Philadelphia to defeat Buffalo in the Super Bowl and then said Ravens first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers was the most impressive rookie he had seen.

King has Flowers finishing second in the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, behind Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

“Flowers will be more spectacular. Gibbs will produce more yards,” King wrote.

King also predicted Baltimore would finish 10-7 and earn the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs, with the Bengals winning the AFC North.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire