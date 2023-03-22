Peter King predicts Jets will get full allotment of five primetime games in 2023

It’s been quite some time since the Jets have seen plenty of primetime action. They haven’t played on a Monday night since 2020 and you have to go all the way back to 2011 to find the last time the Jets had a Sunday night affair. The Jets had one primetime game in 2022, the obligatory Thursday night game.

Thanks to the inevitable — at least we think — coming of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, that could all change in 2023, at least in the mind of the great Peter King. The Football Morning in America writer believes the Jets will get five primetime games in 2023, which is the maximum a team can be slotted.

“In 2022, the Jets played one game in prime time, a Thursday-nighter against Jacksonville. (The league mandates every team play one nationally televised game, minimum, per year.) Their remaining 16 games were all early-Sunday-window starts. This year, I expect the Rodgers-led Jets to get a full complement of prime-time games—five of them. If you love the Jets and are used to settling in at 1 o’clock Sunday to watch them, those days are over. In 2023, anyway.”

King also believes the Jets will have “11 or 12” national television games this season. The Jets had just one in 2022, the aforementioned Thursday night game against the Jaguars. Rodgers will help the Jets see more action in times other than 1:00 on Sunday afternoons.

So if King is correct, Jets fans may be able to sleep in a little more bit on some Sundays this season.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire