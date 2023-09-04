Peter King predicts the Eagles to defeat Bills in Super Bowl LVIII

Peter King has been around many outstanding NFL teams, so fans and experts should take notice when he goes out on a limb to predict a Super Bowl confidently.

During his Week 1 unveil for Football Morning In America, King previewed the storylines and teams to watch, predicting a Philadelphia Eagles win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl LVIII.

I’m buying Philly stock. I don’t think there’s a clear weakness on the Eagles. Corner depth, maybe. Backup quarterback. But the offensive line is top-three in the league, defensive-front-seven depth is unrivaled and the quarterback is about to take his place with Mahomes and Joe Burrow at the very top of the QB pantheon. There’s no reason why Jalen Hurts doesn’t pick up where he left off in the postseason: 34.7 points per game in three starts, eight TDs produced, one turnover, going shot-for-shot with Mahomes in the Super Bowl. I have a Philly-Dallas NFC title game, which could be epic.

King has San Francisco securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC, followed by Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, and Green Bay.

The Birds defeat the Packers in the Wild Card move past Detroit in the divisional round, before taking out the 49ers on the road.

In the Super Bowl, King has the Eagles beating the Bills by four, as All-Pro Jalen Hurts earns his first regular season MVP award.

