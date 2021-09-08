Peter King predicts Buffalo Bills Super Bowl berth in 2021

Longtime NFL insider Peter King released his 2021 Super Bowl prediction earlier this week. In it, the Buffalo Bills have a great season, but ultimately, some heartbreak in the end.

In his weekly Football Morning In America Column for NBC Sports, King’s projection has the Bills in the Super Bowl. However, they lose.

King predicts the Bills fall to the Los Angeles Rams in the title game… but hey, that’s still a promising run.

On the Bills, King suggests Buffalo gets by the Kansas City Chiefs en route to the Super Bowl. The reasoning the Bills make it by the defending AFC champs is because of the chip on quarterback Josh Allen’s shoulder.

Here’s part of King’s 2021 Bills prediction:

What hasn’t he done well? Performed well late against the best team in AFC. Buffalo lost to Kansas City twice last year, never led either game in the second half, and Allen led the team to only two touchdowns in the two second halves against KC. In the offseason, Allen worked on control. It’s clear he’s talented enough, throwing and running, to be great for a long time. But even he admits he’s tried to do too much late in games early in his career. “Control” is a bit of an abstract term here, but to Allen it means ratcheting down the emotions, don’t force anything, trust the people around you more. The addition of the wily Emmanuel Sanders (if he can give Buffalo a good year at 34) and emergence of Jake Kumerow as a big target—supplementing Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley—mean this is the deepest receiver group the Bills have had in years. Allen is 25. After playing off-off Broadway as a quarterback for years, now he understands what it takes to win in the big time. Now he’s just got to do it. I’m betting he’s ready.

Heading into the regular season, the Bills and Rams are both two of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. According to Vegas Insider, the Buffalo’s odds of winning the title currently sit at +1100.

Los Angeles is right there at +1200. The only two teams with better odds were in the Super Bowl last season.

In a little bit of an added twist as well, King is predicting the Bills become the second-straight team to play a road game in the Super Bowl… and lose.

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Chiefs for the title in their home stadium. Each year, the Super Bowl’s location rotates and the cards just happened to fall the right way.

This upcoming year, the Super Bowl’s scheduled home is at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the $3 billion palace of the Rams and Chargers.

