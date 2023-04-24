Peter King predicts Broncos won’t trade a WR during NFL draft

Peter King has spoken.

In his pre-draft column for NBC Sports this week, King said he does not expect the Denver Broncos to trade a wide receiver during the 2023 NFL draft.

Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have said publicly that they do not plan to trade Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about the possibility of a trade.

Even in his prediction that Denver won’t make a trade, King left open the possibility of a deal if another team made a big offer.

“I think it sounds like Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton aren’t going anywhere, unless a team blows Denver away with an offer for one of them,” King wrote on Monday. “I don’t expect that to happen.”

King is a well-connected columnist, but his Broncos predictions don’t always come true. He correctly predicted Denver would sign quarterback Case Keenum in 2018, but he’s had a lot of misses since then.

After the Keenum prediction, he later changed his tune and predicted Kirk Cousins instead. That didn’t happen.

In 2021, King predicted the Broncos would select quarterback Trey Lance in the NFL draft. That didn’t happen, either. Later that year, King predicted Denver would hire Nathaniel Hackett and later trade for QB Aaron Rodgers. He got that at least half right (the Broncos did make an offer for Rodgers after hiring Hackett).

King’s predictions for Denver have had mixed results, but this one feels accurate. Jeudy and Sutton will stay put — barring an unexpected huge offer.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire