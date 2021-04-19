Peter King: Penei Sewell has 'best chance to go to Hall of Fame' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Although Penei Sewell opted out of the 2020 season, he is still considered the top tackle prospect in this year’s NFL draft.

Some consider him a generational prospect at the tackle position.

And according to NBC Sports' own Peter King, Sewell is destined to be on his way to the Hall of Fame in the near future.

On Monday, King wrote in his column that he believes Sewell will have the best chance to one day put on a gold jacket.

If I could pick one player in this draft who’s got the best chance to go to the Hall of Fame, it’s Penei Sewell.

Peter King

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Sewell is working at both left tackle and right tackle during his pre-draft training.

Versatility is key: #Oregon LT Penei Sewell, the Draft’s consensus top OT, has been training at right tackle as well as left tackle (which he played in college). Sewell is preparing for the possibility that someone with an entrenched LT drafts him & puts him at RT for a year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2021

A versatile offensive lineman that teams will love to see.

There are a lot of different mock drafts that have Sewell going to a variety of different teams.

However, it seems that the Cincinnati Bengals are the main team to snag Sewell at the No. 5 overall pick.

With Joe Burrow as their face of the franchise, it would make sense to have Sewell help protect him moving forward, Especially after his recent ACL tear last season.

As a sophomore for the Ducks Sewell did not allow a sack in over 926 snaps played.

He was also the recipient of the Outland Trophy, which goes to the top interior lineman in college football on either side of the ball.

Sewell was also named co-offensive player of the year in the Pac-12.

Wherever Sewell goes when the NFL Draft gets going, any team will be lucky to have him join the offensive line.

As for if he goes to the Hall of Fame, that will depend on Sewell and the work he puts in on the field.