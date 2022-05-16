Peter King: Panthers could be ‘desperate enough to make a run’ at Drew Brees

For 15 years, the Sean Payton and Drew Brees-led New Orleans Saints constantly gave the Carolina Panthers nightmares. But now, it feels like we’re living in a dream—and a very weird one at that.

This past week, the former Saints head coach was linked to the Panthers in a nugget from Front Office Sports Michael McCarthy—in which the senior writer reported that Carolina had been “eyeing” the “retired” 58-year-old. Well, why not just try to bring his old buddy along, too?

That’s, at least, what NBC Sports’ Peter King suggested on Monday. In his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” King gives his opinion on Brees’ curious tease at a return in 2022, stating the Panthers may be thirsty enough to give this farfetched idea a try.

“Even if they [Saints] wanted Brees to return, and I have no indication they would, would they want to mortgage the future again to get him back?” King writes. “As for other teams, the Seahawks might fit despite their talking-up of Drew Lock, and the Panthers could be just desperate enough to make a run at Brees. But we’re getting way ahead of ourselves. Would any team want a 43-year-old Brees, who’d have to rehab after left shoulder surgery? And was Brees just throwing out a misdirection play with his tweets?”

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer walked away from the game following the 2020 campaign—having finished his 20-year career as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and completions. Fellow legend and NFC South quarterback Tom Brady has since surpassed Brees in both categories, which may be helping fuel the competitive juices for a potential comeback.

Or, perhaps, Brees was just shooting out a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Sunday to grab the attention of a few future employers in a different realm. Pickleball, anyone?

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Either way, like Brees does with grossly overpriced diamonds, don’t count on it.

