Peter King: Nick Foles has better receivers with Bears than he had with Eagles
All it took was one decision by Bears coach Matt Nagy to change the perception of his team. His choice to bench Mitch Trubisky and insert Nick Foles into the starting lineup has NFL experts and pundits beginning to rethink their preseason expectations for Chicago. NBC Sports’ Peter King believes the Bears are a legitimate contender for the playoffs now that Foles is behind center. Foles gives the Chicago Bears the best chance now to be that seventh seed, NBC Sports’ Peter King. One of the reasons Foles should find success in the Bears offense is because of the cast of skill players he has around him, NBC Sports’ Peter King.