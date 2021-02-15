Peter King names 6 potential landing spots for J.J. Watt, but not Washington

Peter King guesses J.J. Watt won't end up in Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans mutually agreed to part ways after 10 years, everyone started taking their shots at where the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year would land next season, including Peter King in his weekly Football Morning in America column.

"If I had to guess the teams that would be most interested, I’d say Buffalo, Cleveland, Kansas City, Tennessee, Indianapolis and Green Bay," King wrote. "This move would not really be in Packer tradition, though they did sign Charles Woodson at 30 and he had seven good years there. We’ll see."

That's six teams not named Washington that King surmises are in the Watt sweepstakes. The central Wisconsin native and Badgers alum has obvious ties to his home state, and it's no surprise King connects those dots there.

With defensive playmakers like Rookie of the Year Chase Young as well as the team's sack leader Montez Sweat, Washington's need to sign Watt isn't as high as its need to get a franchise quarterback. That's exactly why PoinstBet gives the Burgundy and Gold a better chance at landing disgruntled Texans QB Deshaun Watson than swaying Watt to come to Washington.

Watt likely wants to play for a contender now that he's free to sign anywhere. A return to home to play for the NFC's runner ups could make the most sense.