Peter King floats potential kicker trade for Broncos

In his weekly NFL column for NBC Sports, Peter King has linked New Orleans Saints veteran kicker Wil Lutz to the Denver Broncos.

Brett Maher is the only kicker currently on Denver’s roster, but coach Sean Payton has said the team is monitoring other kicker options. In addition to watching the waiver wire, the Broncos could also consider trading a late-round pick for a kicker before the season begins.

Here’s what King wrote for NBC:

[Saints] GM Mickey Loomis may be able to trade the loser of Wil Lutz/Blake Grupe (free agent, Notre Dame) for a sixth-round pick just before roster cutdown. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Sean Payton show interest in Lutz in Denver.

Trading a pick — even a late-round pick — for a kicker seems less likely than claiming one off waivers, but Denver will undoubtedly be a team to watch if one of Lutz or Grupe becomes available during roster cuts.

King’s predictions for the Broncos have been mixed in recent years. He correctly predicted in April that Denver would not trade a wide receiver during the NFL draft.

Before that, his Broncos-specific predictions have included signing Kirk Cousins, drafting Trey Lance and hiring Nathaniel Hackett and trading for Aaron Rodgers (that was half right).

Time will tell if anything comes of King’s hunch about Denver’s kicker situation. NFL teams must trim their rosters from 90 players down to Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire