Peter King on Fields: 'The most impressive player in the NFL'

Peter King started the part of his NFL column on the Bears and Justin Fields in the most relatable way.

"I don't care that the Bears lost," King wrote in his PFT column for Week 9.

That sentiment was likely shared around Chicagoland, as Bears fans watched Justin Fields dazzle the field with athleticism and pristine decision-making, despite losing to the Dolphins.

He escaped the pocket with artistry, took deep shots downfield, he jumped in the air, counteracted a passing attempt, and ran for a 61-yard touchdown.

Fields' performance on Sunday against the Dolphins was a work of art. And Bears fans don't care that they lost to the Dolphins, 35-32.

All they can think about is how the team finally has a quarterback they can rely on.

"Imagine being the best rusher in football in week nine, and having a 106.7 passer rating at the same time," King wrote. "Fields was incredible at Soldier Field Sunday, and after a season of uncertainty about him last year, it’s looking like he has a good chance to be a good quarterback of the future for a franchise that so desperately needs one."

To King's point, Fields was the main reason for the Bears, who traded away their two biggest defensive pieces before the game (Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith), were able to stay competitive with a Miami Dolphins team who poses to make a deep playoff run.

For the third straight week, the Bears' offense has produced a successful outing, as evidenced by the scoreboard. They're averaging 31.3 points per contest in the last three weeks.

Part of that is in hand with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Since he started calling for quarterback-designed runs, Fields and the Bears' offense have stumped opposing defenses.

King pointed this out too, and underlined the assessment with an intriguing statistic.

"Per NGS (Next Gen Stats), in the first six weekends of the season, Fields was out of the pocket or on the run on 16.5 percent of his pass attempts; in the last three weeks, it’s risen to 25 percent of his throws. He’s gained more confidence in his outside-the-numbers throws, with 58 percent of his attempts on those routes, compared to 43 percent in the first six weeks," King wrote.

The only secret surrounding Fields' success is his athleticism. You can't teach the speed and agility Fields has.

And when trying to defend it, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel assures "you do your best."

All in all, the scheme is working, and Fields and the Bears' offense are benefitting at the forefront.

"I think that when you have the design runs the way we have them ... having that one-two, punch, with really the third punch with the quarterback being able to run the ball that way, I think it's very difficult for the defenses," head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game.

