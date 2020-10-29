Peter King: Ezekiel Elliott 'destroyed' by Washington's Cole Holcomb

NBC Sports' Peter King: Ezekiel Elliott 'destroyed' by Washington LB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team had its way with the depleted Dallas Cowboys in just about every way possible in Week 7. The highlight from Sunday's game that most showcased this came on one third down when second-year linebacker Cole Holcomb blew up Ezekiel Elliott en route to a sack of Andy Dalton.

Nice rush from Washington on 3rd down. Bring S Cam Kurl and LB Cole Holcomb off right side. Zeke put in a tough spot trying to diagnose who his guy is. By the time he figures it out, Holcomb blows him up on his way to a sack. pic.twitter.com/gVGA7D8DEz — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 25, 2020

The crushing sack from Holcomb was a standout play in the eyes of NBC Sports' Peter King, who brought it up unprompted during an interview with The Ringer.

"If you saw the blitz that Ezekiel Elliott got destroyed on by Holcomb, the Washington linebacker, the one thing you saw was it's like Zeke was not ready for that play," King said in the interview. "He looked like a high school JV player who got destroyed by a second year linebacker from North Carolina, who not only destroyed Zeke but then sacked Andy Dalton in the process."

It's always fun hearing national media members praise your favorite team after a big win. It's even more fun re-watching highlights of your favorite team absolutely destroying their biggest rivals.

