Peter King explains how Joe Thuney could re-sign with Patriots

Peter King: How Joe Thuney could re-sign with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears the New England Patriots will be moving on from their All-Pro guard Joe Thuney in 2021.

Thuney is likely to receive a big payday in free agency with the Patriots opting to not use the franchise tag on him this time around. New England has the salary cap space (more than $60 million) to afford Thuney, but they also have a young promising guard in Michael Onwenu.

Although it seems unlikely the Pats will dish out the cash for Thuney, NBC Sports' Peter King brings up a scenario in which it could happen.

"What happens if on Monday, Joe Thuney's agent Mike McCartney -- who's one of the best agents in all the years I've covered the NFL -- what if he comes to Joe Thuney in the middle of the day and says, 'OK, I talked to three teams. I can't get you any more than $11 million a year. People are just not paying for guards and blah, blah, blah," King told NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys".

"And what if Joe Thuney says, 'Can we go back to New England for one year at $13 million?' Maybe [Bill] Belichick would say, 'Ah, I'd think about that.' I mean, I don't know, but this is going to be a very odd free agency week next week."

Perhaps it's a long shot, but at least there's some hope that the two-time Super Bowl champ can return to the Patriots offensive line.

If not, the o-line still should be in solid shape if veteran center David Andrews re-signs in free agency. After bringing back Trent Brown via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, the line would consist of Andrews at center, Brown at right tackle, Onwenu at left guard, Shaq Mason at right guard and Isaiah Wynn at left tackle. Marcus Cannon is set to return after opting out of the 2020 season, and fellow tackle Justin Herron would join him as a key reserve.