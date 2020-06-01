Peter King has Eagles pretty low in his NFL power rankings

A few weeks ago when we took a poll of several NFL power rankings, opinions on the 2020 Eagles were really split.

The highest place they occupied was 5th.

NBC Sports' Peter King has them with one of the lowest spots we've seen yet, at No. 15.

Here's what King wrote about the Eagles:

What a hard-to-read team. So many "yeah, buts." The biggest: Eagles were 5-7 last year and needed to win four in a row to ensure a playoff spot-and did . . . but the beat-up offense scored 10, 9 and 9 points against playoff teams in the last eight games. Everything was a struggle last year. But quarterback Carson Wentz had a mostly redemptive season, playing all 17 games after missing the ends of the previous two years with injuries. Wisely, GM Howie Roseman decided to stock up to help the offense, drafting wideout Jalen Reagor, who needs to be impactful from day one, and quarterback Jalen Hurts, who needs to be impactful in season one. For five years, the Eagles kept hoping Nelson Agholor would be something more than a complementary piece, but he never was. He's gone, and now Reagor needs to show up from day one. I'm amazed at the anti-Hurts sentiment out there. Dinosaur thinking, I believe. Baltimore loved Jalen Hurts, for instance. Not saying the Ravens would have taken him, particularly with J.K. Dobbins left on the board, but Baltimore wouldn't have been afraid to insert him in the offense six or eight plays a game to scare the crap out of the defense. Same with Doug Pederson, who can handle the mental state of Wentz and be sure he knows that all Hurts can do is make Wentz better. With some teams, the backup quarterback is a top-10-important player on the team. When the franchise quarterback has missed 13 games due to injury in the last three years, that makes the backup QB much more important. Oh, and a sentence for the defense: Darius Slay is a heck of a pickup for the secondary, particularly with the non-division slate of quarterbacks on the way-Niners, Steelers, Ravens, Seahawks, Packers, Saints, Cardinals. I say Week 16, Eagles at Cowboys, is the championship game of the NFC East.

This is pretty interesting, King has the Eagles and Cowboys fighting for the division title in Week 16 but the Cowboys are ninth in his power rankings, six spots higher than the Eagles.

The Eagles are the 8th-ranked NFC team on King's rankings.

Here are the 14 spots before the Eagles:

1. Chiefs

2. Ravens

3. Saints

4. 49ers

5. Buccaneers

6. Seahawks

7. Titans

8. Raiders

9. Cowboys

10. Steelers

11. Vikings

12. Packers

13. Bills

14. Colts



























Some interesting placement in here. Obviously, King is buying the Tom Brady Bucs bit time. I'm not sold on that as much. As far as the Eagles, I think they're a tad too low, but I understand why opinions are so split.

As for the other two NFC East teams, King has the Giants at 30 and the Redskins at 31.

