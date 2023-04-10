Peter King: Eagles should draft Bijan Robinson at No. 10 overall

The Eagles will be linked to Bijan Robinson until draft night, and one of the NFL’s top columnists is making a case for the All-American to be paired with Jalen Hurts.

During his most recent Football Morning In America, King listed several things he thinks, and Robinson adding to Philadelphia’s offensive explosiveness was at the top of the list.

I think if I were Howie Roseman, I’d draft Bijan Robinson 10th overall, break the Eagles’ mold of always fortifying the two lines, and say to the world: Okay, you all try to stop Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Bijan Robinson—I know you can’t.

The Eagles have two first-round picks, giving Howie Roseman a luxury.

Still, with only six picks in the draft, Philadelphia would be best served accruing more assets or selecting for a position of need.

A true three-down dual-threat running back, Robinson led the FBS with 104 forced missed tackles in 2022 and would make All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts even more dangerous in the RPO game.

More Eagles News and Notes!

