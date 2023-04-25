Peter King: 'I don't think' Texans go QB at No. 2

Peter King joins Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick on Bet the Edge to discuss the latest NFL Draft buzz surrounding the Houston Texans' pick at second overall and whether the team will target a QB or defensive prospect.

JAY CROUCHER: Well, let's start with the second pick in the draft, because that is where, for all intents and purposes, the draft seems like it will start. There's been some momentum for Will Levis to go number one today, but don't think that is necessarily real. So starting with pick two.

Now, you had Houston taking Tyree Wilson in your mock draft yesterday. A lot can change in 24 hours. Do you still think that Houston takes Tyree Wilson or is there a chance they take a quarterback?

PETER KING: I don't think Houston's taking a quarterback here. I think they're going to take the best available defensive player. I believe, I believe.

And in part because there's a couple of teams in this draft that feel like there's two really good edge players, Tyree Wilson and Will Anderson. And because Houston does not have a single legitimate edge rusher on the roster right now, it's not quite as important as getting a quarterback, but they do not want to force a quarterback when they like the edge rushers better. So I think that they still go with Tyree Wilson here.

DREW DINSICK: OK. And that intuition, that Tyree Wilson fits better what DeMeco Ryans wants to run or in just in general--

PETER KING: It's basically because, as one general manager told me, and you've got to be a baseball guy, I guess, to get this, Tyree Wilson is a swing for the fences and Will Anderson is a solid double. And I think that is a good way to compare the two guys. Will Anderson is a guy who is as steady and as positive a factor for your team as you could have. But I think the ceiling for Tyree Wilson is a little bit higher.

DREW DINSICK: Can you help me understand something real quick about Houston?

PETER KING: Yeah.

DREW DINSICK: They've gone through a weird succession, right? Third coach in three years. The guy who was kind of in the ear of the owner has moved on. Do you get the sense that this is now kind of Nick Caserio's job and opportunity to make these picks? And if that's the case, what do you think ultimately his plan is to put a quarterback on the field in 2023?

PETER KING: Nick Caserio I want to say, is sort of a CIA agent among guys who really kind of keep to themselves and they don't say anything about the draft. Nick Caserio is tighter with his information. He's as tight as anybody. And that obviously comes from the fact that he worked for Bill Belichick, and Belichick would never let anything out before the draft. So I think there's that and I think Nick Caserio, essentially, simply does not want to force a quarterback who he doesn't like. And I don't think that Houston loves-- I think they could very well take a quarterback either with their second pick in the first round, either trading up or trading down or staying right there, but I don't think they're going to take one at number two.