Peter King corrects his report about Bears trading No. 1 pick as his speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After reflecting on his legendary, 44-year career in sports media, NBC Sports' Peter King left readers with some final nuggets of wisdom about the upcoming season. More specifically, the Bears.

"I suppose the Bears are going to trade the top pick," he wrote on Monday. "I know nothing, but that seems to be the way the wind is blowing. What I say: The Bears could keep Justin Fields (and should), and trade the first pick down once or twice, and build the kind of supporting cast a team needs to contend."

Outsiders took this and ran with it. The well-sourced, well-respected King always has a close ear on the Bears. Could he be right about their upcoming plans? So far, most pundits believe Caleb Williams will become the team's next signal caller via the No. 1 pick in the draft.

How much research did King do into the Bears' plans for the No. 1 pick?

"Nothing. Absolutely nothing. I spoke to nobody. I haven't talked to anybody," King said on "The Dan Patrick Show."

King admitted he has read a lot about the Bears and their picks. He's done a lot of studying around the Bears. He mentioned his conversation with Ryan Poles at last year's NFL scouting combine just before they traded the No. 1 pick then to the Panthers.

He believes the Bears should repeat history and build around Justin Fields.

"I just believe, if I'm Ryan Poles, I have a 'B' quarterback with about 10 significant holes," King said. "I probably, in the next two drafts, could take the first pick in this draft, and turn it into, along with my other picks, a total of maybe eight picks in the top two rounds in the next two drafts. I could do that. Why wouldn't you do that?

"Why wouldn't you build a great team around a 'B' quarterback? Instead of drafting a quarterback who might be an 'A' quarterback. But it's the hardest thing to project in all of sports. What quarterback that you draft is going to be great? In my opinion, if your locker room loves Justin Fields, if you know you can surround Justin Fields with a supporting cast the way Brett Veach and Andy Reid have surrounded Patrick Mahomes with a supporting cast. To me, it' isn't's not a very difficult decision."

King has a point. There's nothing harder in sports than determining the future of a quarterback. Just look at last season's draft.

The Panthers opted to select Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud. And it's well-documented the Texans would've done the same, had they owned the No. 1 pick. But Stroud, lucky for the Texans, finished with one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback in recent memory.

Stroud threw for over 4,000 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He earned the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award by a landslide. He already appears to be a franchise cornerstone for the team.

And that unpredictability in rookie quarterbacks is precisely why King believes the Bears should trade the No. 1 pick, and why he included that in his final column.

"I put that in basically because you keep hearing things about this and I just believe the smartest thing for them is to trade the pick."

