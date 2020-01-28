Peter King believes Ron Rivera is 'the right guy' to turn the Redskins around

After a disastrous 2019 campaign where the Redskins finished with just three victories, owner Dan Snyder seemed insistent on turning the organization around.

Snyder fired longtime team president Bruce Allen the morning after the season finale. Larry Hess, who had been the team's head athletic trainer for 17 seasons, was also let go.

Ron Rivera was hired as the team's next head coach shortly after the new year, and during his introductory press conference, Snyder stated the Redskins were moving with a 'coach-centric' approach, hoping to remove any organizational and structural divide that had been there prior.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NBC Sports analyst Peter King was asked if Rivera was capable of turning around an organization that has struggled for nearly three decades, and he spoke glowingly about the 58-year-old head coach.

"They got the right guy to do it," King told the Redskins Talk podcast.

King was adamant that Rivera will not let the previous disfunction in Washington fly during his time at the helm.

"Ron Rivera, if he senses that's happening, he will not stand for it," King said. "He will not stand for a divided organization. That will not last."

The Redskins fired six-year head coach Jay Gruden following the team's Week 5 loss to New England, but the beginning of the end of Gruden's tenure can be traced back to the 2019 Draft. Washington selected Dwayne Haskins 15th overall, with many believing the decision to select the Ohio State passer came from the top.

Gruden's job was on the line in 2019; he needed to win. Selecting Haskins, a signal-caller that was very raw and had just 14 career collegiate starts, did not match up with the head coach's timeline.

King believes a situation like that will not happen with Rivera in charge.

"The outside world all thinks that [Dwayne Haskins] was a Daniel Snyder pick," King said. "I don't think there will be anymore Daniel Snyder picks if Ron Rivera is there. Rivera said 'if we're all not together, we can't take this guy.' No matter what the owner says."

Story continues

The success of Rivera in D.C. will likely largely have to due with the development of Haskins. The signal-caller showed promise towards the end of his rookie season, but still has plenty of work to do.

Rivera expressed excitement with Haskins during his introductory press conference, stating he believes Haskins has all the tools to become a franchise quarterback. But Rivera didn't promise the QB anything, and even mentioned the team would bring in veterans to compete.

King believes that Rivera will bring the organization to a level of accountability and credibility that hasn't been seen in Ashburn before.

"Ron Rivera's history is building consensus in your organization," King said. "His players [in Carolina] really loved him. I'm really interested to see how that works out. But I'm telling you, at one point, Ron Rivera let it be known to the people that were interviewing him, including Daniel Snyder, that we are going to have a team in all aspects of this. We can't do it without that."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Peter King believes Ron Rivera is 'the right guy' to turn the Redskins around originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington