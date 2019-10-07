Peter King believes Redskins will defeat Dolphins in battle of winless teams

With the Redskins deciding to part ways with Jay Gruden on Monday and the team still in search of a win, it's hard to deny that the team is going through a lot of dysfunction at the moment.

However, Washington isn't the only team dealing with a multitude of problems. The Miami Dolphins currently sit at 0-4, have been outscored 163-26 and have had rumors swirling of players wanting out left and right.

Considering the situation the two franchises sit in, it's interesting to ponder when a win will come for either, and who may grab it first. Well in Week 6, we'll get an answer as the Redskins and Dolphins are set to square off in Miami.

According to NBC Sports' Football Analyst Peter King, it will be Washington that comes away victorious.

We'll find out Sunday.

My guess:

Wash 23, Mia 12. https://t.co/YUqz9jNvJb



— Peter King (@peter_king) October 7, 2019

When looking at the matchup, it's challenging to really know is the Redskins have a guaranteed win. While Miami hasn't really had any moments of positivity in 2019, the Redskins haven't had many either. Add in the fact that the team will have an interim head coach, no clear starter at quarterback and a plethora of injuries and things are not as clear cut.

Yet come Sunday one thing will be for sure, either the Redskins or Dolphins will avoid the prospect of an 0-16 season.

