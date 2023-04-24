Peter King believes Rams want to trade down, try to stockpile top-150 picks

If Rams GM Les Snead has taught us anything during his tenure with the team, it’s that he’s never content to stand pat and pick. He’s always looking for ways to move up or down the board, whether it’s to go get a player the Rams love or to move pack and stockpile picks.

As it stands, the Rams already have 11 picks in this week’s draft. However, the downside is that only three of those are in the top 150, with the other eight coming in Rounds 5-7. Their first pick is at No. 36, which would be their highest since 2016, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Snead moved out of that spot.

Peter King of NBC Sports released his final mock draft, which includes tidbits about the teams without first-rounders. For the Rams, he believes they’ll be looking to trade back and accumulate more picks, ideally finishing with six top-150 selections.

Picking at 36 with so many holes on the roster, I sense the Rams wouldn’t like to pick at 36. They’d like to turn their three picks in the top 150 into six, in an ideal world.

In order to add more top-150 picks, the Rams don’t necessarily have to move back from No. 36. They could also either trade back from No. 69 or 77, or they could move up from Picks 167, 171 and 177.

Obviously, the 36th pick has the most value of them all, but trading up from the fifth round into the fourth can’t be ruled out, either.

