Peter King believes Brandon Aiyuk's usage due to 'internal' issue

King believes 'internal' issue reason for Aiyuk's low usage originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In case there wasn't already plenty of debate surrounding who the 49ers should or should not start, the Brandon Aiyuk situation has sparked a whole new discussion.

The second-year receiver was not targeted in San Francisco's Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions and caught just one pass in Week 2. Aiyuk was expected to be a breakout candidate in 2021, and potentially the No. 1 receiver in Kyle Shanahan's offense. So what happened?

NBC Sports' Peter King joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky" on Tuesday to discuss what he believes is the reason for Aiyuk's lack of production thus far.

"As far as Aiyuk goes, there's got to be something going on internally there...I think they'll have time to throw the ball this week [vs. Green Bay]," King said. "This Sunday is going to tell you an awful lot about the 49ers' offense."

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has stated Aiyuk's absence was initially due to the hamstring injury he sustained in training camp, his slow progression leading up to the 2021 season and competition from up-and-coming receiver Trent Sherfield.

The good news for Aiyuk is that he saw an uptick in snaps in Week 2 and seems to be trending in a positive direction.

Will he finally return to form in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers? We shall see.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast