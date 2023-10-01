Peter Kay reveals idea for Phoenix Nights movie

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Comedian Peter Kay has revealed his idea for a movie based on his iconic TV series Phoenix Nights.

The early noughties sitcom, which was created and written by Kay, followed the misadventures of the staff and patrons of working men's club The Phoenix Club.



Although only two series of the comedy aired, Kay, who played club owner Brian Potter, has revealed his idea to bring Phoenix Nights back from the ashes as a film in his latest book, TV: Big Adventures on the Small Screen.

"I had an idea only today of Brian getting Young Kenny to paint an enormous letter 'H' on the roof of the club so he can advertise they've got a helicopter pad. The chance of a helicopter ever landing is, of course, zero," he said.

Continuing, Kay hinted that a Phoenix Nights revival would have to be "very special".

"As the years pass, I'm becoming more like Brian," he added.

"But if Phoenix Nights rose again it'd have to be for something very special, maybe a film? Perhaps Brian could get visited by three ghosts. Now, wouldn't that be an idea?"

Co-star Paddy McGuinness has previously said that "everyone is up" for a reboot, though a third season of the sitcom failed to materialise.

Although the pair starred in a 2004 spin-off of Phoenix Nights titled Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere, Kay recently reflected on the on-set issue that led him to call McGuiness a "pain in the arse."

"Paddy slept in all the time. We’d get a message from his driver picking him up: 'He’s not answering the door.'

"Eventually, he’d get to us, and we’d all be sat waiting because we couldn’t film anything without him. We were in every scene together."

Phoenix Nights is not currently available to stream.

