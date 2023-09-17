Peter Carroll shares his expectations heading into Week 2 game vs. Lions
Seattle Seahawks head coach Peter Carroll shares his expectations heading into the Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions.
Both linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas went down due to injuries in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams on Sunday.
The Lions kept their momentum from late last season going.
Smith-Njigba fractured his wrist Aug. 19 but was seen catching passes a week after surgery.
The Seahawks reinvented themselves on the fly.
The rookie receiver fractured his wrist in Seattle's preseason game against the Cowboys.
For the second time in two seasons, Cam Akers has fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
The Longhorns pulled away from Wyoming in the fourth quarter, while Florida State beat Boston College by two on the road.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
It hasn't been an easy season for the Dodgers, but they still rule the NL West.
Not often you see both father and son imitated after a touchdown.