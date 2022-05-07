Peter Carroll is “holding a good thought” about playing in Germany

The NFL has never played a regular-season game in Germany. It will do so in 2022, dragging the Seahawks all the way from Seattle for the game. And the folks in Seattle have to get up at 6:30 a.m. local time to watch it.

Coach Pete Carroll, who sees the glass as half full even when it’s riddled with dust and cobwebs, addressed the short-straw Seahawk assignment during a Friday press conference from rookie minicamp.

“I think it’s great,” Carroll said. “I’ve never been there so I’m looking forward to the trip just like everybody else. I have a really good thought about going overseas because we’ve done it before, and we had a great trip when we went to London. The way our people handled it, you’ve got to get a lot of priorities in order and our guys did a fantastic job the last time so, I’m holding a good thought. It’s the experience of a lifetime for everybody here. As far as [German native and linebacker] Aaron Donkor is concerned, it couldn’t be sweeter. Obviously, he’s going to carry the flag out to open the game. At least he’ll be able to translate for us so, we look forward to it and we’ll try to make the most of it.”

In 2018, the Seahawks beat the Raiders in London, 27-3.

Carroll has a good attitude about a bad assignment because he always has a good attitude. But it really is a bad assignment, traveling that far for a game. And then having to play one of the best teams in the NFL once they get there.

It’s also coming in Week 10. There’s a chance the re-something Seahawks will be struggling by then. But it won’t take much to generate interest and excitement even if the quarterback is Geno Smith or Drew Lock or Baker Mayfield or anyone else. Barring something unexpected, Tom Brady will be playing for the Bucs, so it will be a big deal.

But in the event there’s any need to market the game any more than it will naturally market itself, here’s what we suggested on Friday’s PFT Live: Brady makes a cool-uncle TikTok video in which he says, in Sgt. Schultz’s voice, “Tuck rule? I see nothing! I hear nothing! I know nothing!”

Peter Carroll is “holding a good thought” about playing in Germany originally appeared on Pro Football Talk