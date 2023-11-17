Peter Burns: Alabama should be favored by 10 points over Texas

The Texas Longhorns beat the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this season, 34-24. The 10-point margin was the most decisive Alabama home loss since head coach Nick Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa. One analyst thinks the game was a fluke.

SEC Network host Peter Burns shared the following thoughts on what would happen if the two teams met again in 2023.

“If you put Alabama and Texas on a neutral field, I would make Alabama a 10-point favorite.”

The take might be popular among Longhorns detractors, but not any less questionable. It undermines the high degree in which Texas beat Alabama earlier this season.

The Tide has certainly improved since the game at the quarterback position in particular. That said, to favor them by double digits seems unwarranted given just how decisively the Longhorns beat them in Tuscaloosa. Texas receivers took what they wanted from Alabama all night, and probably would again in a rematch. The Longhorns soundly won the trenches as well.

In the big picture, Burns’ opinion of the game will not matter all that much. The College Football Playoff selection committee appears unmoved by the last few weeks. Nevertheless, Texas will need to handle its own business over the next two games and a conference title to make it into the Top 4.

The Longhorns’ statement opportunity against Iowa State will take place at 7 p.m. CT on Fox.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire