Pete Thamel reports “zero evidence” of Jimbo Fisher’s dismissal, but changes may be coming

The Aggies have got to be immune to media headlines by now, especially after the week they’ve had to start with the suspension of three freshman players, and ending with the announcement of freshman quarterback Conner Weigman announced as the starter for the Ole Miss game, making his first career start in his Texas A&M career.

Well, fasten your seatbelt, because as soon as the 2022 season comes to a close for the maroon and white, changes are coming, but there is one potential change that you can officially close the book on according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, who spoke about the program’s imminent future to the College Gameday Crew this morning:

“With Texas A&M owing Jimbo Fisher $86 million, there is zero discussion in moving on from him, but there will be changes in staff style and likely offensive play calling moving forward in College Station. What will that look like? Could A&M modernize its offense and use more tempo? I’ve been told that everything’s on the table at Texas A&M. One factor for A&M is that Jimbo Fisher’s offense is famously complicated. This has to be simplified in order streamline your talent to the field, obviously, Texas A&M has shown the ability to procure the young talent, but now they need to find a way to get those good young players on the field and be immediately productive.”

So there it is, head coach Jimbo Fisher, still one of the better coaches and recruiters in the country, is poised to keep his position but will need to evaluate his current staff, and most likely search for a competent, progressive offensive coordinator to help push the offense forward while utilizing every bit of talent the program recruits year to year.

