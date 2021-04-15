Pete Rose: 'I'm not going to live the rest of my life worried about going to baseball's Hall of Fame'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pete Rose thinks Major League Baseball has to go out of its way to sell the sport.

In an era that Rose said features more home runs, more injuries and fewer superstars than when he played, Rose encouraged MLB to further embrace sports betting.

On Wednesday, his 80th birthday, Rose announced that he will provide exclusive daily baseball picks for subscribers to an online sports gambling site.

Rose said his connection to sports betting can help MLB engage with new fans. While Rose received a lifetime ban from baseball when an investigation by John Dowd showed Rose bet on baseball games, Rose said his new partnership with UPick shouldn’t tarnish his Hall of Fame case.

“For those people who are worried about the Hall of Fame, you’ve got to remember I got suspended in 1989,” Rose said in a media availability on Wednesday. “That’s 32 years ago. I’m not going to live the rest of my life worried about going to baseball’s Hall of Fame.”

Rose said he plans to use his insights from watching games every night to provide recommendations.

Since he’s “just a fan today,” Rose said his Hall of Fame case remains intact.

Pete Rose on the field for the Cincinnati Reds during the 1965 season.
Pete Rose on the field for the Cincinnati Reds during the 1965 season.

“If I’m ever bestowed that honor, I’ll be the happiest guy in the world,” Rose said. “I don’t think me picking games –– not betting on games, I have to keep saying that –– picking games for customers will not in any way, shape or form hurt my opportunity to get to the Hall of Fame someday. I’m not the only guy that’s ever made a bet in the world of baseball. I probably bet today less than any of them.”

Here are Pete Rose’s responses in Q&A format with answers edited for brevity and clarity.

What do you think of the 2021 Reds?

“They’ve got one of the better offenses in the league, and I think that’s shown the first week of the season. They’ve scored more runs than the 1976 Reds did, and we won the World Series and swept the Yankees. They got really good players. Every team has the same problem and that’s pitching. When you don’t sign Trevor Bauer, it’s going to hurt you. He pitched a one-hitter last night for seven innings with the Dodgers and won the Cy Young last year. It’s not easy for a team to fill in for a guy that won the Cy Young. If they get the pitching they think they’ve got –– they’re the experts, I’m not. I know the guys in the lineup will hit. I expect in that division for the Cincinnati Reds to really compete. I think they’re better than the Cubs and they’re better than St. Louis and better than Milwaukee. And you know they’re better than Pittsburgh. They should have a good year, and I think it’ll go down to pitching.”

Pete Rose poses for a picture during the 1973 season.
Pete Rose poses for a picture during the 1973 season.

What do you like about the way Nick Castellanos plays the game?

“First of all, Nick had to get it straight with the manager that he’s a good defensive player and don’t take me out of the game. That’s what Bell did last year when he took him out of some games, he said, ‘Hey I can play some defense.’ And he can. Now he hasn’t had as many hits in the last couple games, but he was off to an MVP start the first week of the season.

… I expect him to have a banner year. I just hope they keep winning because he wants to win. It’s amazing what a team that wins can do for a guy that wants to win. When you’re right in the thick of the lineup, he’s very important to that team. Now they leave him alone, they don’t take him out for defense because he’s a decent defensive player. No one likes to be taken out for defense if you think you’re a good defensive player, and I think Nick thinks he is.”

How will you go about picking a winner for a baseball game?

“Baseball mostly is all about pitching. Everybody in baseball can hit. Everybody in baseball can hit home runs today. Everybody can hit home runs off a good pitcher, and there’s not many good pitchers out there… You’ve got to follow the sport, not a particular team.

… Baseball has to go out of its way to try to sell the sport, to sell the players. It’s all about players and how players play and how players are popular and not popular. More and more every year, teams are starting to understand that. Every team has star players. But are those star players sellable to the fans? If they are, they’ll keep coming back.”

Pete Rose swings at New York Mets shortstop Bud Harrelson after Rose failed to break up a double play in Game 3 of the 1973 National League Championship Series.
Pete Rose swings at New York Mets shortstop Bud Harrelson after Rose failed to break up a double play in Game 3 of the 1973 National League Championship Series.

What are your feelings seeing baseball embrace the legal sports betting market after so many years?

“I’m somebody that understands what happened in 1919 with the Black Sox scandal. Why is baseball doing what they’re doing? Because of the dollars. Because there’s money in it. They’re not stupid. Football does it, basketball does it, hockey is starting to do it and baseball is starting to do it.

… Baseball was stuck in cement for so many years worried about gambling, but gambling is a big part of our country right now. Legal gambling, it’s something that’s there. It’s like your mother or your grandma going to play bingo. They go play bingo every Sunday because it’s fun and you can win. Betting on baseball, betting on football, betting on the Kentucky Derby is fun because you can win. But you can also lose. If you enjoy the sport and you want to bet on it, who cares? You're not hurting anybody, just bet within your means.”

How did this opportunity come together?

“I tell people this every day, I’m the best ambassador baseball has. Like Tony Pérez said one time, ‘baseball has been very, very good to me.’

… There’s going to be people who say, ‘how can he be in the Hall of Fame when he’s working for YouPick picking games. I have to say it again, I’m picking games, I’m not betting on games. I’m picking games.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pete Rose on 80th birthday: Baseball Hall of Fame case remains intact

Recommended Stories

  • Cubs’ Jed Hoyer embraces moving mound, proposed rule changes

    As MLB experiments rule changes in the Atlantic League, Cubs Jed Hoyer discussed why baseball needs to do something to get more action and offense in the game.

  • Atlanta public school named after Ku Klux Klan grand wizard renamed for Hank Aaron

    Why was a school named after a notorious KKK grand wizard to begin with?

  • Eovaldi, Red Sox beat Twins 3-2, run winning streak to 8

    Nathan Eovaldi pitched five effective innings and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to eight games, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-2.

  • Tommy Pham's RBI single

    Tommy Pham lines a base hit the other way and brings home Manny Machado, putting the Padres on the board in the 6th inning

  • Detroit Tigers outfielder Nomar Mazara leaves game vs. Astros with left abdominal strain

    After swinging at the first pitch in his at-bat in the fourth inning, Nomar Mazara reached for his abdomen and winced in pain.

  • Giants finish off 5-1 homestand, await Johnny Cueto injury news

    The Giants went 5-1 on their homestand, but now they'll hope for good news for Johnny Cueto, who was turning back the clock before his lat flared up.

  • Attention Orlando Magic, C.J. McCollum’s brother: Higher defensive rating is worse

    The Magic have the NBA's eighth-worst defensive rating. The Trail Blazers have fared even worse defensively with C.J. McCollum on the floor.

  • How and why MLB decided on a rare experiment with mound distance

    How and why MLB decided on a rare experiment with mound distance, with reaction from Aaron Boone, Matt Blake, and Jeremy Hefner.

  • More than 100 companies sign letter opposing U.S. state voting restrictions

    Activist groups say the restrictions - outlined in voting rights bills already passed in Georgia and being weighed in, among others, Texas and Arizona - are specifically targeting Black people and other racial minorities. "We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot," the companies said in a letter published as a two-page advertisement https://nyti.ms/3e0fvnL in Wednesday's New York Times. The statement was the initiative of former American Express Chief Executive Officer Ken Chenault and Merck & Co CEO Ken Frazier.

  • Yermín Mercedes homers, White Sox plate six runs in first inning

    After going scoreless Tuesday night, the White Sox exploded for a six-run first inning against Zach Plesac on Wednesday, an eruption highlighted by Yermn Mercedes latest long ball.

  • White House issues first-ever proclamation on Black maternal health

    The White House on Tuesday issued its first-ever presidential proclamation marking Black Maternal Health Week as part of an effort to highlight racial gaps in pregnancy and childbirth-related deaths.Why it matters: The U.S. retains the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world, largely due to high mortality rates among Black mothers, according to research by Commonwealth Fund. Black women in the U.S. are 2.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBlack infants die at more than twice the rate of white infants: 10.8 per 1,000 Black infants versus 4.6 per 1,000 white infants, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What they're saying: "Black women in our country are facing a maternal health crisis," Vice President Kamala Harris said at a Tuesday roundtable event. "We know the primary reasons why: systemic racial inequities and implicit bias.""I've heard many stories — stories of women who are experiencing postpartum depression, only to be dismissed. Stories of women telling their doctors they were experiencing pain, only to be ignored.""Stories of women who could not hold their newborn baby because that child had to be on life support or receive a blood transfusion after blood transfusion after blood transfusion.""Black women deserve to be heard. ... And like all people, they must be treated with dignity."The administration said it has taken initial actions to help reduce maternal mortality and morbidity, including:Investing $200 million to implement implicit bias training and create state pregnancy medical home programs, among other things.Increasing funding for the Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights by 24%, to $47.9 million "to ensure protection of civil rights in health care."Providing $340 million, an increase of 18.7%, to the Title X Family Planning program in an effort to improve access to reproductive and preventive health services.Offering states the option to extend postpartum coverage to one year instead of the 60-day minimum through a Medicaid waiver that provides an easier process for states.Worth noting: Illinois on Monday became the first state to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2021 WNBA mock draft: Who will the Dallas Wings select with the top two picks?

    All eyes will be on Dallas as the Wings hold three of the top five picks, including the first two, in the 2021 WNBA draft.

  • MLB’s independent partner league will experiment with moving mound back a foot, hybrid DH rule

    The Atlantic League's changes could eventually make their way into MLB.

  • Alex Caruso is Lakers' star of the game with big plays on both ends to beat Hornets

    Alex Caruso delivered when needed off the bench during the Lakers' win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

  • Tony La Russa: Tim Anderson will be in White Sox lineup Thursday

    The White Sox will get Tim Anderson back Thursday, with Tony La Russa saying his star shortstop will return from the IL and be in the starting lineup for the series finale against the Cleveland Indians.

  • Ex-Bruins star Milan Lucic celebrates 1000th NHL game with vintage fight

    Former Boston Bruins star Milan Lucic, who played in his 1,000th NHL game on Tuesday night, is still one of the toughest players in the league.

  • Dad on TikTok isn’t here for complaints about being ‘tired’ — unless you have kids: 'Tired of what? Privacy?'

    This dad's funny rant got some serious pushback.

  • Aaron Judge sounds off on Yankees' slow start after Blue Jays loss, entering Rays series

    Aaron Judge answered honestly after a 5-4 loss Wednesday at the Toronto Blue Jays dropped the Yankees to a 5-7 record entering a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays starting Friday.

  • Don't look now, but Yankees stink and AL East is there for taking if Red Sox want it

    With the Red Sox off to a fast start and the rest of the AL East scuffling, John Tomase wonders how far-fetched visions of a division crown really are.

  • What if Jarrett Stidham took over as Patriots' starting QB in 2020?

    What if Bill Belichick had pulled the plug on Cam Newton after six games last season? Our partners at Strat-O-Matic simulated the final 10 games of the New England Patriots' 2020 season (after a Week 7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers) with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback.