Pete Nance named to Karl Malone Watch List

UNC basketball forward Pete Nance received some preseason honors on Thursday, being named as a candidate for the Karl Malone Award.

The award is given to the top power forward in the country at the end of the year and begins with 20 candidates. Nance is one of five ACC players on the list — Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Jayden Gardner (Virginia), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) and Norchad Omier (Miami).

Nance, a transfer from Northwestern, becomes the third Tar Heel at the moment to be named to a preseason watch list, in addition to Caleb Love and Leaky Black.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Wildcats. Albeit different skill sets, Nance is expected to fill the void left by Brady Manek on last year’s roster.

2023 Karl Malone Award Candidates*

Enrique Freeman Akron Kris Murray Iowa Ąžuolas Tubelis Arizona KJ Williams LSU Johni Broome Auburn Donta Scott Maryland Arthur Kaluma Creighton DeAndre Williams Memphis DaRon Holmes Dayton Norchad Omier Miami (Fl.) Kyle Filipowski Duke Pete Nance North Carolina Jalen Slawson Furman GG Jackson South Carolina Drew Timme Gonzaga Jayden Gardner Virginia Jarace Walker Houston Justyn Mutts Virginia Tech Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Graham Ike Wyoming

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2022-2023 season*

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire