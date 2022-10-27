Pete Nance named to Karl Malone Watch List
UNC basketball forward Pete Nance received some preseason honors on Thursday, being named as a candidate for the Karl Malone Award.
The award is given to the top power forward in the country at the end of the year and begins with 20 candidates. Nance is one of five ACC players on the list — Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Jayden Gardner (Virginia), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) and Norchad Omier (Miami).
Nance, a transfer from Northwestern, becomes the third Tar Heel at the moment to be named to a preseason watch list, in addition to Caleb Love and Leaky Black.
The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Wildcats. Albeit different skill sets, Nance is expected to fill the void left by Brady Manek on last year’s roster.
2023 Karl Malone Award Candidates*
Enrique Freeman
Akron
Kris Murray
Iowa
Ąžuolas Tubelis
Arizona
KJ Williams
LSU
Johni Broome
Auburn
Donta Scott
Maryland
Arthur Kaluma
Creighton
DeAndre Williams
Memphis
DaRon Holmes
Dayton
Norchad Omier
Miami (Fl.)
Kyle Filipowski
Duke
North Carolina
Jalen Slawson
Furman
GG Jackson
South Carolina
Drew Timme
Gonzaga
Jayden Gardner
Virginia
Jarace Walker
Houston
Justyn Mutts
Virginia Tech
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana
Graham Ike
Wyoming
*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2022-2023 season*
