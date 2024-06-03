Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing tourney: Leon and Kirby Jones team up to win

Jun. 3—Team Catch Em All (Leon and Kirby Jones) came in first place at the Jacksonville Education Foundation's Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing Tournament at Lake Jacksonville Saturday.

The Jones duo caught 12.90 pounds of fish to distance themselves from Team T&R Fishing (Elgin Moore, Jr. and Ryon Wilson), who reeled in 11.48 lbs.

Finishing in third place was Jeremy McCutchens and Richard Cooper, with 10.56 lbs.

Team Gilly & Mims (Caleb Gilley and Josh Mims) ended up in fourth place with catches totaling 8.8 lbs. and Team Killin Time (Dale and Lainee Overstreet) finished in fifth place, weighing in with 7.94 lbs.

Kirby Jones won the contest for the biggest bass, with a 6.88 whopper netting him the first place reward.

The winning team received $1,000, the runner-ups netted $750 while third place was worth $500.

Team Cheeseballs (Chris and Corbin Hudnall) won the contest for Best Team Name.

The annual tournament raises money to help support students and staff in the Jacksonville Independent School District through scholarships, classroom grants and via the annual Pete Lammons Scholarship.

University of Texas Health Jacksonville served as this year's title sponsor.